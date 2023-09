PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between two Philadelphia-based development and investment firms, McGovern Holdings and Saxum Real Estate, has opened Hagert + York, a 294-unit apartment community in Philadelphia’s Fishtown/East Kensington area. Hagert + York offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, resident lounge, coworking space, package room, rooftop lounge, community kitchen and a café. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.