Friday, April 19, 2024
Adora-on-Rosehill-Tomball
Adora on Rosehill in Tomball totals 336 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

McGrath Real Estate Completes 336-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Locally based developer McGrath Real Estate Partners has completed Adora on Rosehill, a 336-unit multifamily project located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Tomball. The site spans 15.4 acres, and the building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 599 to 1,393 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, business center, clubhouse, pickleball courts, outdoor lounge area and a dog park. Rents start at $1,350 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

