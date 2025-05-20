McGrath Real Estate Completes 400-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer McGrath Real Estate Partners has completed a 400-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Design District. Artistry Design District offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, built-in desks, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounges, a communal kitchen, coworking spaces and a pet park. Artistry Design District also features a stage for live music and other entertainment events. Move-ins are underway, and the property is now 57 percent occupied.