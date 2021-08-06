REBusinessOnline

McGuireWoods Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease at Texas Tower in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — International law firm McGuireWoods has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease at Texas Tower, a 47-story tower under construction in downtown Houston by Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge. Under the terms of the 11-year lease, the tenant will take occupancy of the 24th floor beginning in June 2022. Bob Parsley, Darren Gowell and Taylor Wright with Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. Construction of Texas Tower, which is now 42 percent preleased, is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews