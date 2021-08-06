McGuireWoods Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease at Texas Tower in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — International law firm McGuireWoods has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease at Texas Tower, a 47-story tower under construction in downtown Houston by Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge. Under the terms of the 11-year lease, the tenant will take occupancy of the 24th floor beginning in June 2022. Bob Parsley, Darren Gowell and Taylor Wright with Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. Construction of Texas Tower, which is now 42 percent preleased, is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter.