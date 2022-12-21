McGuireWoods Signs 33,345 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas
DALLAS — Law firm McGuireWoods has signed a 33,345-square-foot office lease at The Link at Uptown in Dallas. The firm will occupy the entire 22nd floor and part of the 21st floor of the 25-story building, which is now 96 percent leased. Blake Shipley of JLL, in conjunction with Sarah Kennington and Bryce Jackson of Thirty-Four Commercial, represented the landlord, Kaizen Development Partners, in the lease negotiations. Stephen Hemphill, Cory Darden and Steve Macnoll of Mohr Partners represented McGuireWoods.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.