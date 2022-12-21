McGuireWoods Signs 33,345 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Law firm McGuireWoods has signed a 33,345-square-foot office lease at The Link at Uptown in Dallas. The firm will occupy the entire 22nd floor and part of the 21st floor of the 25-story building, which is now 96 percent leased. Blake Shipley of JLL, in conjunction with Sarah Kennington and Bryce Jackson of Thirty-Four Commercial, represented the landlord, Kaizen Development Partners, in the lease negotiations. Stephen Hemphill, Cory Darden and Steve Macnoll of Mohr Partners represented McGuireWoods.