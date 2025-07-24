Thursday, July 24, 2025
The new Wagner Community Center will replace the existing 32,000-square-foot community center.
McHugh Begins Construction Work for 127,250 SF Community Center in Elmhurst, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELMHURST, ILL. — McHugh Construction and its joint venture partner Nacional Group LLC have begun preconstruction work for the new Wagner Community Center in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. The 127,250-square-foot, two-story project will replace the current 32,000-square-foot community center at 615 N. West Ave. Demolition is scheduled for this fall, ahead of construction breaking ground in December. A grand opening is planned for fall 2027.

Designed by the Elmhurst office of Dewberry, the new center will feature an artificial turf field for soccer, football and baseball; 27,000 square feet of gym space for basketball, pickleball and volleyball; a three-lane indoor walking track; dedicated early childhood and preschool spaces; larger spaces for dance and gymnastics; an indoor play area; and flexible multipurpose spaces for community programming. Additional project partners include mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer Elara Engineering, structural engineer Pease Borst & Associates, civil engineer V3 Cos. and landscape architect Upland Designs Ltd.

