McHugh, Bowa Complete Construction of $53.7M Indoor Track and Field Facility in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest

The 139,375-square-foot building sits on a 13.5-acre site at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

CHICAGO — James McHugh Construction Co. and Bowa Construction have completed a $53.7 million indoor track and field facility at Gately Park in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood. The 139,375-square-foot building sits on a 13.5-acre site at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The project includes a 118,000-square-foot fieldhouse that is home to a six-lane running track, high jump and long jump pits, pole vault, hurdles, relay areas, shot put cages, sprint lanes, concession areas, locker rooms and seating for 3,500 spectators. The flexible design enables the space to be utilized for various sports and can accommodate four basketball and six volleyball courts.

The building’s remaining 22,000 square feet includes a fitness center, multipurpose rooms, Chicago Park District administrative offices and After School Matters programming space. While local athletes will use the building for practice and meets, the property’s size and Olympic-grade quality qualifies it to bid to host NCAA Division I, II or III track and field championship competitions. Itasca-based Williams Architects was the project architect.

