McHugh Construction Begins Renovation of Historic Ramova Theater in Chicago

This rendering shows plans for the renovated Ramova Theater. Completion is slated for late 2022.

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has begun the renovation of the historic Ramova Theater in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The scope of the project involves restoring the theater and building out adjacent space for a new brewery and restaurant. Originally constructed in 1929, the theater has been vacant since 1985. Completion is slated for late 2022. The project is a public-private partnership with the City of Chicago and co-developers Our Revival Chicago and Baum Revision.

Upon completion, the 22,000-square-foot Ramova Theater will include a 1,600-seat auditorium and a separate balcony-level theater that can accommodate 200 people. The venue will host bands as well as events for local schools and community groups. The project will restore the theater’s existing marquis, lobby, auditorium, plaster ceiling and vintage ticket booth.

Adjacent to the theater, a separate entrance will lead patrons to a 4,000-square-foot brewery and tap room fronting Halsted Street. A 200-person space on the second floor will host private events and intimate music performances.

The project will also include the revived Ramova Grill restaurant. The 30-seat eatery will be run by The Duck Inn chef and owner Kevin Hickey, a Bridgeport native who used to frequent the Ramova Grill as a child. The original restaurant closed in 2012.

Designed by Chicago-based O’Riley Office, the city-owned theater and adjoining parking lot will receive tax-increment financing funds.

