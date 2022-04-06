REBusinessOnline

McHugh Construction Breaks Ground on FanDuel Sportsbook at Chicago’s United Center

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The 13,000-square-foot, two-story space is slated for completion in August.

CHICAGO — Chicago-based McHugh Construction has broken ground on FanDuel Sportsbook, a new 13,000-square-foot sports betting venue being developed by online gaming company FanDuel Group at the United Center in Chicago. The United Center is the home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks. Completion is slated for August. The two-story lounge is being constructed in areas that formerly housed offices for the United Center and Blackhawks staff as well as two lower-level suites. HOK is the architect for the project, which will feature state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology. The facility will also include a large commercial kitchen and multiple bars.

