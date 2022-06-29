McHugh Construction Breaks Ground on Five-Story Howard Brown Health Clinic in Chicago

Completion of the 91,000-square-foot building is slated for next year. (Rendering courtesy of Eckenhoff Saunders)

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has broken ground on a five-story healthcare facility and medical office for Howard Brown Health, a Midwest-based LGBTQ healthcare organization, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The 91,000-square-foot building at 3501 N. Halsted St. will replace a Howard Brown clinic at 3245 N. Halsted St. The project will include first-floor retail space, a mix of clinical and administrative space, underground parking and a rooftop terrace. Completion is slated for 2023. Chicago-based Eckenhoff Saunders is the architect. Howard Brown Health is developing the project in partnership with Inland National Development Co. McHugh Concrete, a sister company of McHugh Construction, is the concrete subcontractor.