REBusinessOnline

McHugh Construction Breaks Ground on Five-Story Howard Brown Health Clinic in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Completion of the 91,000-square-foot building is slated for next year. (Rendering courtesy of Eckenhoff Saunders)

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has broken ground on a five-story healthcare facility and medical office for Howard Brown Health, a Midwest-based LGBTQ healthcare organization, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The 91,000-square-foot building at 3501 N. Halsted St. will replace a Howard Brown clinic at 3245 N. Halsted St. The project will include first-floor retail space, a mix of clinical and administrative space, underground parking and a rooftop terrace. Completion is slated for 2023. Chicago-based Eckenhoff Saunders is the architect. Howard Brown Health is developing the project in partnership with Inland National Development Co. McHugh Concrete, a sister company of McHugh Construction, is the concrete subcontractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  