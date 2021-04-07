McHugh Construction, Brown & Momen Break Ground on $17.1M Mixed-Income Development in Chicago

The 53-unit project is part of the larger Oakwood Shores.

CHICAGO — James McHugh Construction Co. and Brown & Momen Inc. have broken ground on 508 Pershing at Oakwood Shores, a 53-unit mixed-income development in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. As part of a public-private partnership led by The Community Builders, the residential and retail building marks the latest phase of the larger Oakwood Shores project, which will span more than 100 acres.

Located at 508 E. Pershing Road, the four-story building will include 50 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. There will be 7,000 square feet of amenity space and management offices as well as 3,500 square feet of street-level retail space. Completion of the $17.1 million project is slated for February 2022. Nia Architects and Antunovich Associates are the architects.

Of the 53 units, 36 will be low-income housing tax credit units for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. The remaining 17 units will be market rate. National Affordable Housing Trust provided project funding in partnership with investor UnitedHealth Group.

The project is situated on land formerly occupied by the Chicago Housing Authority’s Ida B. Wells, Madden Park and Clarence Darrow Homes. All told, Oakwood Shores will be home to more than 2,000 rental and for-sale homes across a range of income levels, as well as 60,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.