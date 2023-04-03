McHugh Construction, Brown & Momen Complete $24.3M Affordable Housing Development in Chicago

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction and its joint venture partner Brown & Momen have completed construction of 508 Pershing at Oakwood Shores, a $24.3 million affordable housing development in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The project rises four stories with 53 units. The Community Builders was the developer for the project, which is part of the larger Oakwood Shores.

The 55,000-square-foot building was constructed on land formerly occupied by the Chicago Housing Authority’s Ida B. Wells, Madden Park and Clarence Darrow Homes. Of the 53 units, 36 are financed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and are designated for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. The remaining 17 units are market rate. National Affordable Housing Trust provided funding in partnership with UnitedHealth Group. Nia Architects and Antunovich Associates designed the project.