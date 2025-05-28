McHugh Construction Completes $7M Parking Garage in East Dundee, Illinois

EAST DUNDEE, ILL. — McHugh Construction has completed a new public parking garage at 304 Hill St. in East Dundee, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The $7 million design-build project, completed in partnership with Desmond Design, is the village’s largest infrastructure investment in years, according to McHugh. The two-level concrete structure adds 163 parking spaces to the downtown area, including a connected surface lot behind River Street Tavern and improved street parking along River Street. The garage also features 6,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Premier Commercial Realty is currently marketing the retail space for sale on behalf of the village for $500,000. The garage features arched elevator tower windows and locally sourced blonde and red brick — a nod to the historic Hagar Brick Co. that operated for decades nearby.