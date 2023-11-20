Monday, November 20, 2023
McHugh Construction Completes Five-Story Healthcare Facility for Howard Brown in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has completed a new five-story healthcare facility and medical office for Howard Brown, the Midwest’s largest LGBTQ healthcare organization, in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The property at 3501 N. Halsted St. offers primary care and dental services. The building, which features 38 exam rooms and 12 dental chairs, is expected to serve 23,000 patients per year. Eckenhoff Saunders was the architect. A two-story lobby features an open staircase that leads to the various offices, exam and consultation rooms located on the second through fifth floors. A Walgreens store and pharmacy occupies the building’s street-level retail space. A rooftop terrace is available for clinic events and functions. Howard Brown developed the project in partnership with Inland National Development Co. McHugh Concrete, a sister company of McHugh Construction, was the concrete subcontractor.

