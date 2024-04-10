McHugh Construction Completes Flyover Immersive Attraction at Chicago’s Navy Pier

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has completed Flyover, an immersive flight ride attraction at the west entrance of Chicago’s Navy Pier. The upwards of $40 million project involved the demolition of the former IMAX theater and the build-out of an approximately 48,000-square-foot space into three separate rooms as well as ancillary space. The ride space includes a 65-foot spherical screen and 61 suspended seats that dip and tilt to give riders the feeling of soaring over Chicago’s neighborhoods. Riders also experience wind, mist and scents. The project team included developer Pursuit, an attractions and hospitality company. Chicago-based Epstein was the architect.