McHugh Construction Completes Platform 4611 Apartment Building in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has completed Platform 4611, a nine-story apartment building in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. The John Buck Co. and Free Market Ventures developed the project at 4611 N. Broadway St. The property features 200 apartment units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Designed by Pappageorge Haymes, the development features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units on floors two through eight as well as two- and three-bedroom penthouse units on the top floor.

Amenities include a fitness center, reservable office space and a rooftop amenity floor with coworking space, an outdoor terrace and grilling stations. The property was 43 percent occupied as of late May. Platform 4611 is a transit-oriented development located steps from the Wilson CTA train station’s Red and Purple Lines. Monthly rents start at $1,890.