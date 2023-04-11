Tuesday, April 11, 2023
The Inn and Spa at Southall features 62 guest rooms, an executive boardroom, 15,000-square-foot spa, an all-day restaurant and bar and a 3,700-square-foot signature restaurant called January.
McHugh Construction Delivers Inn and Spa at Southall Near Nashville

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, TENN. — McHugh Construction has delivered the Inn and Spa at Southall, a 325-acre luxury farm resort in the south Nashville suburb of Franklin. The approximately 95,000-square-foot property features 62 guest rooms, an executive boardroom, 15,000-square-foot spa, an all-day restaurant and bar and a 3,700-square-foot signature restaurant called January that serves fare grown onsite. Many guestrooms include wood-burning fireplaces, exposed wood beams and large windows. McHugh used cross-laminated timber and heavy timber for all four buildings in the project. Paul Mishkin, a Chicago investor, is the founder of Southall.

