The new Joanne B. Wagner Community Center in Elmhurst will total 127,250 square feet, approximately four times larger than the former facility.
McHugh Construction, Nacional Group Break Ground on $85M Wagner Community Center in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELMHURST, ILL. — McHugh Construction and joint venture partner Nacional Group have broken ground on the new Joanne B. Wagner Community Center in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. The nearly $85 million project will replace the former 32,000-square-foot Wagner Community Center with a 127,250-square-foot, two-story facility at 615 N. West Ave. A grand opening is planned for fall 2027. The new center will be approximately four times larger than the former facility, enabling expanded programming and the elimination of longstanding waitlists for youth and adult activities.

Designed by the Elmhurst office of Dewberry, the Wagner Community Center will feature an indoor artificial turf field, a full-size gymnasium capable of hosting multiple sports, a three-lane elevated walking track, dedicated early childhood and preschool classrooms with a separate entrance, expanded dance and gymnastics studios, an indoor play area, multipurpose community rooms and administrative offices.

