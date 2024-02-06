McHugh Construction Restores Chicago’s Historic Ramova Theatre with $30M Project

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has completed the $30 million transformation of the historic Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The long-shuttered, single-screen cinema is now an 1,800-person concert hall. The 36,000-square-foot project also included the build-out of a space for Other Half Brewing, an independent craft brewery and taproom; Ramova Grill, an 18-seat diner; and Ramova Loft, a second-floor, 200-person event venue.

Ramova Theatre originally opened in 1929 and closed in 1985. After sitting dormant for nearly 40 years, the theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. McHugh began the building’s restoration that same year. McHugh worked with O’Riley Office, Baum Revision and historic preservation specialists to restore the building’s architectural details with its original Spanish courtyard-style lobby and auditorium. Project funding came from investments from the local populace, tax-increment financing subsidies from the City of Chicago, a state grant and a Historic Places loan.