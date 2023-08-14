Monday, August 14, 2023
The property is named 1000M for its location at 1000 S. Michigan Ave.
McHugh Construction Tops Off 73-Story Luxury Apartment Tower on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has topped off 1000M, a 73-story luxury apartment tower located at 1000 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago’s Grant Park. McHugh Concrete poured the final concrete floor and completed the roof this month. Upon completion in 2024, 1000M will be one of the city’s tallest apartment buildings. The next phase of construction includes managing the glass façade installation and interior build-out.

Apartments will be delivered in phases throughout 2024. There will be 738 units, ranging in size from studios to four-bedroom penthouses. Residents will have access to more than 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including Chicago’s highest rooftop observation deck to be located on the 73rd floor. Time Equities Inc., JK Equities and Oak Capitals are the developers, and the late Helmut Jahn designed the property. Chicago-based interior designer Kara Mann designed the unit and amenity area interiors. Cullen Construction Management is the owner’s representative.

