Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
First move-ins at Cassidy on Canal are expected in spring 2024. (Image courtesy of McHugh Construction)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

McHugh Construction Tops Out Cassidy on Canal Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has topped out construction of Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District. The project team includes co-developers The Habitat Co. and Diversified Real Estate Capital LLC as well as architect Solomon Cordwell Buenz. In a nod to the site’s history, bricks from the former Cassidy Tire building were used a baseline for selecting bricks for the new structure. The 355-foot-tall tower will offer studios, one- and two-bedroom units. The fifth-floor amenity space will include a fitness center, game room, various clubrooms, a coworking center, spa with sauna, pool, sun deck and grilling areas. First move-ins are slated for spring 2024.

You may also like

BCB Development Adds Two New Tenants at Southpark...

Reynolds Asset Management Acquires 125-Unit Multifamily Property in...

MAS HVAC Signs 150,000 SF Lease at Arbor...

Starbucks Inks Leases to Open Two New Locations...

CBRE Brokers $140M Sale of Soltra at SanTan...

KeyBank Provides $20.4M in Financing for Salem Manor...

Cinépolis to Open 55,137 SF Theater in Inglewood,...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in...

Naftali Credit Partners Provides $48M in Financing for...