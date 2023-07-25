McHugh Construction Tops Out Cassidy on Canal Apartment Tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has topped out construction of Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District. The project team includes co-developers The Habitat Co. and Diversified Real Estate Capital LLC as well as architect Solomon Cordwell Buenz. In a nod to the site’s history, bricks from the former Cassidy Tire building were used a baseline for selecting bricks for the new structure. The 355-foot-tall tower will offer studios, one- and two-bedroom units. The fifth-floor amenity space will include a fitness center, game room, various clubrooms, a coworking center, spa with sauna, pool, sun deck and grilling areas. First move-ins are slated for spring 2024.