McHugh Construction Underway on Platform 4611 Apartment Project in Chicago

Platform 4611 will rise nine stories with 200 units and 9,000 square feet of street-level retail space. (Rendering courtesy of Pappageorge Haymes)

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction has started building Platform 4611, a nine-story apartment building in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. The project includes 200 units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The developers are The John Buck Co. and Free Market Ventures. Pappageorge Haymes Partners is the architect.

Levels two through eight will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, while the top floor will include four three-bedroom penthouse units and a host of building amenities. Plans call for touchless entry, reservable office space on each floor, a fitness center and a rooftop amenity floor with coworking space and an outdoor terrace. Completion is slated for late 2022 or early 2023. The name Platform 4611 is a nod to the project’s transit-oriented nature. The Wilson Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train station is located across the street.