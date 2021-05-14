McHugh, Crea Construction Complete Interior Renovations on 150 Units at Chicago’s Prairie Shores

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Designed by Evanston, Ill.-based Kaufman & O’Neil, the renovated units feature white cabinetry and granite countertops in the kitchens.

CHICAGO — James McHugh Construction Co. and Crea Construction have completed interior renovations to more than 150 units at Prairie Shores, a five-tower apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located on 20 acres at 2801-3001 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Prairie Shores includes a total of 1,675 units and is undergoing a multi-phase renovation. The property was developed from 1957 to 1961. Golub & Co. and Farpoint Development, along with Goldman Sachs, purchased the asset in 2019. McHugh and Crea are overseeing the installation of new appliances, countertops, flooring, plumbing, fixtures and lighting, as well as electrical system upgrades and painting. Designed by Evanston, Ill.-based Kaufman & O’Neil, the renovated units feature white cabinetry and granite countertops in the kitchens as well as more open floor plans.