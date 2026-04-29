McHugh Construction, Powers & Sons Break Ground on 12-Story Affordable Housing Project in Chicago

CHICAGO — McHugh Construction and joint venture partner Powers & Sons Construction, along with The Community Builders (TCB), have broken ground on Southbridge 1C, the latest phase in the redevelopment of the former Harold Ickes Homes at 2305 S. State St. in Chicago’s South Loop. The 12-story building will include 80 market-rate and affordable housing units in a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Located adjacent to the Cermak-McCormick Place CTA Green Line station, the development will feature a 1,500-square-foot, street-level retail space alongside a resident lobby. The first floor will include a bike room with 80 spaces, a dog wash station, package room, leasing office and back-of-house areas. Amenity spaces on the 12th floor will include a fitness area, outdoor terrace and resident storage.

Developed by TCB and supported by the Chicago Department of Housing, Chicago Housing Authority (CHA), Illinois Housing Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the 76,000-square-foot project will receive $11.9 million in tax-increment financing assistance. Gensler designed the project. Construction is slated for completion in June 2027.

Southbridge 1C will include 44 affordable housing units, representing 55 percent of the total unit count. Fifteen residences will be designated for families earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, and 29 units will be set aside for CHA households.

McHugh Concrete will perform concrete work, CE Anderson & Associates will serve as the structural engineer, Spaceco is the civil engineer, dbHMS is the mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer and McKay Landscape Architects is the landscape architect.

Southbridge 1C is part of the larger mixed-income, mixed-use Southbridge Redevelopment Plan, which calls for a total of 877 new residential units and 65,000 square feet of commercial and community-serving spaces. Phases 1A and 1B, two six-story buildings, were completed in 2021 and added 206 mixed-income apartments to the community.