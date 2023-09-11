McHugh, Stiles Top Off 39-Story NEMA Apartment Tower in Downtown Miami

MIAMI — McHugh Construction and Stiles Construction have topped off NEMA Miami, a 39-story luxury apartment tower underway at 2900 Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami. Crescent Heights is developing the project, which will comprise 588 apartments in studio, one-, two-and three-bedroom layouts, as well as ground-floor retail space, including a 42,030-square-foot Whole Foods Market store. Additionally, the development will feature a 748-spot parking garage, with 195 spots reserved for Whole Foods patrons.

Designed by Arquitectonica, NEMA Miami’s amenities will include indoor and outdoor lounges, a swimming pool, sauna and steam rooms, event space and catering kitchen, private bar lounge and a fitness center. Rockwell Group is providing interior design services. The first move-ins are scheduled for next summer.