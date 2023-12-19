Tuesday, December 19, 2023
The organization will occupy the entire building at 921 Washington Ave. South after the property undergoes renovations.
McKnight Foundation Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — The McKnight Foundation has signed a new 20-year office lease at 921 Washington Ave. South in Minneapolis. The tenant will occupy the entire 50,000-square-foot property. Mike Salmen, Eric Rapp and Reed Christianson of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented ownership, STF Holdings LLC. The McKnight Foundation’s current office totals 38,577 square feet at 710 S. Second St.

The new lease commences in February 2025. The building will undergo significant renovations to modernize the space and meet the climate and energy goals of the foundation. Updates will include a state-of-the-art HVAC system that will reduce onsite energy use while offsetting demand on the electrical grid, as well as electric vehicle car charging stations. Julie Kimble of KimbleCo represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.   

