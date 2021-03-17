McLane Foodservice Signs 248,500 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — McLane Foodservice Distribution Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway-owned logistics firm McLane Co., has signed a 248,500-square-foot industrial lease at Foster Ridge Industrial Park in San Antonio. Fred Deal, Bob Luttrell, Michael Quint and Adam Faulk of Newmark represented the tenant, which is based in Temple, Texas, in the lease negotiations. Cavender & Hill represented the landlord, Foster Ridge M Owner LLC.