McLeod Cobb Reveals Construction Updates, New Tenants at $100M Development in Portland, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — McLeod Cobb Investments has revealed construction updates and new tenant signings at Oliver’s Way, the firm’s $100 million multifamily and retail development in the South Texas city of Portland. A 128,500-square-foot Target store that will anchor the retail component is nearing completion and will open late this summer. Construction will also soon begin on a 13,800-square-foot freestanding retail building. McLeod Cobb has secured deals with retailers such as Jack in the Box, Brake Check, Raising Cane’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Aspen Dental, Five Guys, James Avery and Wells Fargo. The development team expects to begin construction on the apartments later this year.