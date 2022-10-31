REBusinessOnline

McLeod Cobb to Develop $100M Multifamily, Retail Project Near Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Retail, Texas

Pictured is a rendering of the new Target store that will be part of Portland Town Center. McLeod-Cobb expects the development's new retailers to begin opening stores in late 2023.

PORTLAND, TEXAS — McLeod Cobb Investments will develop Portland Town Center, a $100 million multifamily and retail project that will be located near Corpus Christi in South Texas. Plans for Portland Town Center currently call for 200,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by a 128,500-square-foot Target store, as well as 300 multifamily units. The design team includes Osborn & Vane Architects Inc. and Terra Associates Inc, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. Plains Capital Bank provided construction financing for the 45-acre project. Construction is scheduled to begin in November.

