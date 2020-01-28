McLeod Sears Begins Seven-Acre Retail Redevelopment Project Near Corpus Christi

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm McLeod Sears has begun construction on a seven-acre retail redevelopment project in Portland, a city in South Texas near Corpus Christi. The project will convert a site that previously housed an 82,939-square-foot Kmart into a 25,200-square-foot high-end shopping center that will also feature a number of restaurant and retail pad sites, one of which has been leased Chick-fil-A. McLeod Sears expects to complete the project by summer 2021.