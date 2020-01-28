REBusinessOnline

McLeod Sears Begins Seven-Acre Retail Redevelopment Project Near Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm McLeod Sears has begun construction on a seven-acre retail redevelopment project in Portland, a city in South Texas near Corpus Christi. The project will convert a site that previously housed an 82,939-square-foot Kmart into a 25,200-square-foot high-end shopping center that will also feature a number of restaurant and retail pad sites, one of which has been leased Chick-fil-A. McLeod Sears expects to complete the project by summer 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020