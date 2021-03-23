REBusinessOnline

McLeod Sears Underway on Redevelopment of Former Kmart in Portland, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based McLeod Sears is underway on the redevelopment of an 83,000-square-foot former Kmart store in the Gulf Coast city of Portland. Construction will soon begin on pad sites for two tenants — Chick-fil-A and Autozone — that have committed to the new center, which is located near the Port of Corpus Christi. Z Construction is the general contractor for the project.

