McLeod Sears Underway on Redevelopment of Former Kmart in Portland, Texas

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based McLeod Sears is underway on the redevelopment of an 83,000-square-foot former Kmart store in the Gulf Coast city of Portland. Construction will soon begin on pad sites for two tenants — Chick-fil-A and Autozone — that have committed to the new center, which is located near the Port of Corpus Christi. Z Construction is the general contractor for the project.