McMillin Divests of Apartment Complex in San Diego’s Little Italy for $64.4M

Eighteen Ten State Street in San Diego features 99 apartments, a village patio, sky spa, hotel-inspired lobby and horizon lounge.

SAN DIEGO — McMillin has completed the disposition of Eighteen Ten State Street, a Class A multifamily property located at 1810 State St. in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $64.4 million, or $650,500 per unit.

The eight-story property offers 99 units with wood-plank style flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, bay and city skyline views, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and average floor plan sizes of 721 square feet. Community amenities include a village patio, sky spa, hotel-inspired lobby and horizon lounge.

Darcy Miramontes, Kip Malo, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.