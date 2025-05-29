McNair Collegiate Partners Arranges Sale of 1,006-Bed Student Housing Property in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — McNair Collegiate Partners has arranged the sale of The Trails at Wolf Pen, a 1,006-bed student housing property serving students at Texas A&M University in College Station. Built in 1997, the property offers 404 units in one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a fitness center, two pools, study rooms and tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. The buyer, Stonebridge Property Group, plans to upgrade units and shared amenity spaces following the acquisition. Jeyton McNair and Mitch Holt of McNair Collegiate Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.