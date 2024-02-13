Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3001-W.-11th-St.-Houston
The angled architecture and alternating materials of the new apartment building at 3001 W. 11th St. in Houston give a nod to the mix of modern and industrial themes within the larger development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

McNair Interests Begins Construction on 371-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer McNair Interests has begun construction on a 371-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood. The five-story building at 3001 W. 11th St. will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 813 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, dog park and coworking space. Houston-based architecture firm Munoz & Albin designed the community, with Atlanta-based Preston Partnership serving as the architect of record. Dallas-based Ink+Oro handled interior design. Cadence McShane is the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2025.

You may also like

Equitable Property Co. to Develop 44-Acre Mixed-Use District...

Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 189,338 SF...

Madison Communities, Heitman Obtain $44M Construction Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development...

Southern Hospitality Breaks Ground on First Extended Stay...

FTK Construction Launches $12.6M Renovation of South Houston...

Marx Realty Delivers Renovated Grogan Office Building in...

Chicken N Pickle Breaks Ground on 43,000 SF...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $75.2M Refinancing for Brooklyn...