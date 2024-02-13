McNair Interests Begins Construction on 371-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer McNair Interests has begun construction on a 371-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood. The five-story building at 3001 W. 11th St. will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 813 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, dog park and coworking space. Houston-based architecture firm Munoz & Albin designed the community, with Atlanta-based Preston Partnership serving as the architect of record. Dallas-based Ink+Oro handled interior design. Cadence McShane is the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2025.