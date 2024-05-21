McNair Interests Begins Leasing 221-Unit Apartment Complex in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer McNair Interests has begun leasing Rowan on the Trails, a 221-unit apartment complex in Houston’s Westchase District. The project is part of a larger development, the first phase of which features the 330-unit Remy on the Trails. Residences come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 900 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, clubroom and walking trails. Rents start at $1,650 per month for a studio apartment. Construction began in July 2023.