McNair Interests Breaks Ground on 221-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer McNair Interests has broken ground on Phase II of Remy on the Trails, a 221-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The site at 10505 Deerwood Road spans 6.8 acres. The complex will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 900 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Project partners include Cadence Bank (construction lender), Arch-Con Corp. (general contractor), The Preston Partnership (lead architect), MaRS (interior design) and Kimley-Horn (landscape design). The first move-ins are expected to begin in summer 2024.