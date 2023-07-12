Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Remy-on-the-Trails-Houston
The first phase of Remy on the Trails in Houston added 330 apartments to the local supply. Those units are now roughly 60 percent leased.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

McNair Interests Breaks Ground on 221-Unit Multifamily Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer McNair Interests has broken ground on Phase II of Remy on the Trails, a 221-unit multifamily project in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. The site at 10505 Deerwood Road spans 6.8 acres. The complex will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 900 to 1,500 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Project partners include Cadence Bank (construction lender), Arch-Con Corp. (general contractor), The Preston Partnership (lead architect), MaRS (interior design) and Kimley-Horn (landscape design). The first move-ins are expected to begin in summer 2024.

You may also like

Cordish Begins Conversion of Office Building into Apartments...

Tarlton Tops Out Construction of SSM Outpatient Center...

Walker & Dunlop Structures $30.9M HUD-Insured Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2M Sale of Apartment...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $2M Renovation of Orthopaedic Associates Office...

CEP Multifamily Acquires Regal Ridge Apartments in Spokane,...

HJ Sims Advises on $10.6M Permanent Financing for...

Broadshore Capital to Renovate 349,190 SF Office Building...

Westcore Acquires 301,120 SF Distribution Center in Rockwall,...