McNair Interests Breaks Ground on 330-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based developer McNair Interests has broken ground on Remy on the Trails, a 330-unit multifamily project located on a 24-acre site in West Houston. The property will span 400,000 square feet and offer one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include an infinity pool, indoor fitness center with an adjoining outdoor workout area, a clubhouse with resident lounges, dog washing station, multiple courtyards with outdoor entertainment spaces and a business center with private offices and a conference center. In addition, residents will have access to a private walking trail and three-acre lake with a dock for paddleboards, kayaking and fishing. Project partners include The Preston Partnership (architect), Mayfield & Ragni Studio (interior designer), Kimley-Horn (landscape architect) and Arch-Con (general contractor). Leasing is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.