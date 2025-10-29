McNellis Partners Disposes of Cordova Village Retail Center in California for $20.2M

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — McNellis Partners has completed the sale of Cordova Village, a grocery-anchored retail center in Rancho Cordova, to a foreign private investor for $20.2 million. Located at 10605-10635 Folsom Blvd., Cordova Village features 60,617 square feet of retail space spread across three single-tenant buildings on 7.2 acres with 705 feet of Folsom Boulevard frontage. The property is fully leased to national credit tenants, including Safeway, Safeway Fuel Center and Bank of America. Eric Kathrein, Gleb Lvovich and Jeff Cicurel of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.