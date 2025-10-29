Wednesday, October 29, 2025
10605-10635-Folsom-Blvd-Rancho-Cordova-CA
Safeway, Safeway Fuel Center and Bank of America are tenants at the 60,617-square-foot Cordova Village in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
McNellis Partners Disposes of Cordova Village Retail Center in California for $20.2M

by Amy Works

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — McNellis Partners has completed the sale of Cordova Village, a grocery-anchored retail center in Rancho Cordova, to a foreign private investor for $20.2 million. Located at 10605-10635 Folsom Blvd., Cordova Village features 60,617 square feet of retail space spread across three single-tenant buildings on 7.2 acres with 705 feet of Folsom Boulevard frontage. The property is fully leased to national credit tenants, including Safeway, Safeway Fuel Center and Bank of America. Eric Kathrein, Gleb Lvovich and Jeff Cicurel of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

