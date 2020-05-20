REBusinessOnline

MCP to Develop 550-Unit Expansion Project at CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Kyle, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based Montfort Capital Partners (MCP) will develop a 550-unit expansion project at its CubeSmart-operated self-storage facility located on Cromwell Drive in the Central Texas city of Kyle. The expansion building will span 55,000 square feet of net rentable space and will offer both climate- and non-climate-controlled units. The groundbreaking is scheduled for July, and the project is expected to be complete by early 2021.

