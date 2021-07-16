MCR Acquires 132-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — MCR, a New York City-based hospitality owner-operator, has acquired the 132-room Courtyard by Marriott Houston I-10 West/Park Row hotel. The property features a convenience store, 24-hour fitness center, meeting and event space, an outdoor pool and a bistro that serves food, alcoholic beverages and Starbucks coffee. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. MCR acquired the property as part of a five-hotel portfolio deal that carried a price tag of $94 million.