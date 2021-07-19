REBusinessOnline

MCR Acquires 135-Room Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

HOUSTON — MCR, a New York City-based hospitality owner-operator, has acquired the 135-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Houston I-10 West/Park Row. The hotel offers a covered outdoor picnic area, fitness center, outdoor pool, convenience mart and 575 square feet of meeting and event space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. MCR acquired the properties as part of a five-hotel portfolio deal that carried a price tag of $94 million.

