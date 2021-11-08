REBusinessOnline

MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott Oxford Hotel Near University of Mississippi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Mississippi, Southeast

Courtyard by Marriott

Located at 305 Jackson Ave. E., the Courtyard by Marriott Oxford is situated within walking distance from the University of Mississippi and the Burns-Belfry Museum and Multicultural Center.

OXFORD, MISS. — MCR, which has offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott Oxford in Oxford, near the University of Mississippi’s campus. The property is MCR’s first hotel in the state. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

The Courtyard by Marriott Oxford offers 121 guestrooms and suites. The property has 18 suites, including the Loft, which is a duplex with a private patio and wet bar, and the Presidential, a two-bedroom pad with sitting and dining areas. The property’s guestrooms include a microwave, mini refrigerator and Wi-Fi. The hotel amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool, 24-hour sundry shop, 24-hour business center and complimentary parking. Food and beverage options include The Bistro, which serves breakfast, dinner and specialty beverages, and the Green Roof Lounge, a rooftop bar serving cocktails and food with views of the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Located at 305 Jackson Ave. E., the Courtyard by Marriott Oxford is situated within walking distance from the University of Mississippi and the Burns-Belfry Museum and Multicultural Center. The property is also situated near The Square, Oxford’s downtown district that has over 70 restaurants, museums, art galleries and shops. Nearby retailers include Frutta Bowls, Rebel Bookstore, Bottletree Bakery, City Grocery, Ajax Diner, Saint Leo and The Blind Pig Pub.

