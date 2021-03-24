MCR Acquires Dual-Branded Hotel in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Southeast, Tennessee

The 167-room property is located less than 10 miles from the Nashville Superspeedway, a motor racing complex, and 20 miles from Nashville International Airport and downtown Nashville.

SMYRNA, TENN. — MCR, a hotel owner-operator with offices across the country, has acquired Tru by Hilton Smyrna Nashville and Home2 Suites by Hilton Smyrna Nashville, a dual-branded hotel in the Nashville suburb of Smyrna. The 167-room property is located less than 10 miles from the Nashville Superspeedway, a motor racing complex, and 20 miles from Nashville International Airport and downtown Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The Tru by Hilton Smyrna Nashville features 78 pet-friendly guestrooms with refrigerators, a free daily breakfast, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center with personal pods and remote printing access, 24-hour lobby market with snacks and drinks, onsite laundry and complimentary parking.

The Home2 Sutes by Smyrna Nashville features 89 pet-friendly suites with kitchenettes, a free daily breakfast, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, onsite laundry and complimentary parking.