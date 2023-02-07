MCR Acquires Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel for $118M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Set within the Blue Lagoon business park, the 508-room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon hotel is located south of Miami International Airport.

MIAMI — New York-based hotel owner-operator MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 508-room hotel in Miami. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the South Florida Business Journal reports that Park Hotels & Resorts sold the 14-story hotel to MCR for $118 million.

Set within the Blue Lagoon business park, the waterfront hotel is located south of Miami International Airport and features four food-and-beverage outlets, an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, complimentary airport shuttle, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, 24-hour fitness center, business center and 32,000 square feet of meeting space.

Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon is MCR’s second hotel in the Miami Airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December 2022, as well as the company’s 10th hotel in Florida.