REBusinessOnline

MCR Acquires Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel for $118M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Set within the Blue Lagoon business park, the 508-room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon hotel is located south of Miami International Airport.

MIAMI — New York-based hotel owner-operator MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 508-room hotel in Miami. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the South Florida Business Journal reports that Park Hotels & Resorts sold the 14-story hotel to MCR for $118 million.

Set within the Blue Lagoon business park, the waterfront hotel is located south of Miami International Airport and features four food-and-beverage outlets, an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, complimentary airport shuttle, outdoor tennis and basketball courts, 24-hour fitness center, business center and 32,000 square feet of meeting space.

Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon is MCR’s second hotel in the Miami Airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December 2022, as well as the company’s 10th hotel in Florida.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  