MCR Acquires Two Marriott-Branded Hotels Totaling 261 Rooms in Metro Dallas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — MCR, a New York City-based hospitality owner-operator, has acquired the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Plano/Richardson and the Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Plano/Richardson. The two hotels total 261 rooms and are located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. Both hotels offer pools, fitness centers and convenience stores. MCR acquired the properties as part of a five-hotel portfolio deal that carried a price tag of $94 million.