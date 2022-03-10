REBusinessOnline

MCR Buys 116-Room Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Little Rock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Hospitality, Southeast

Homewood Suites

Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown is a six-story hotel that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — MCR, a hotel owner-operator with offices in New York City and Dallas, has bought Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown, a 116-room extended stay property in Little Rock’s downtown district. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown is a six-story hotel that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites. Room features include a fully equipped kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and twin burner stove. Hotel amenities include a pool, basketball court, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center, a grab-and-go market with snacks and beverages, lobby lounge, covered parking, laundry facilities and 1,058 square feet of event space.

Located at 400 River Market Ave., the property is situated 1.2 miles from downtown Little Rock and 5.9 miles from the University of Arkansas. The property is also 7.7 miles from the North Little Rock Municipal Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  