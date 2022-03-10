MCR Buys 116-Room Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Little Rock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Hospitality, Southeast

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — MCR, a hotel owner-operator with offices in New York City and Dallas, has bought Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown, a 116-room extended stay property in Little Rock’s downtown district. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Little Rock Downtown is a six-story hotel that offers studio, one- and two-bedroom suites. Room features include a fully equipped kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and twin burner stove. Hotel amenities include a pool, basketball court, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour business center, a grab-and-go market with snacks and beverages, lobby lounge, covered parking, laundry facilities and 1,058 square feet of event space.

Located at 400 River Market Ave., the property is situated 1.2 miles from downtown Little Rock and 5.9 miles from the University of Arkansas. The property is also 7.7 miles from the North Little Rock Municipal Airport.