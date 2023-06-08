Thursday, June 8, 2023
The acquired portfolio includes the 169-room Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista in Orlando (pictured).
AcquisitionsFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

MCR Purchases Three Central Florida Hotels Totaling 384 Rooms

by John Nelson

NEW YORK CITY — MCR, the nation’s third-largest hotel owner-operator, has purchased three hotels in Central Florida totaling 384 rooms. The New York City-based investor acquired the assets, which include 169-room Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, the 111-room Hampton Inn Daytona Shores in Daytona Beach Shores and the 104-room Courtyard Marriott DeLand Historic Downtown in DeLand, for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed. All three hotels include fitness centers, pools and complimentary Wi-Fi. The acquisition brings MCR’s Florida portfolio to 13 hotels.

