MCR Purchases Three Central Florida Hotels Totaling 384 Rooms

NEW YORK CITY — MCR, the nation’s third-largest hotel owner-operator, has purchased three hotels in Central Florida totaling 384 rooms. The New York City-based investor acquired the assets, which include 169-room Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, the 111-room Hampton Inn Daytona Shores in Daytona Beach Shores and the 104-room Courtyard Marriott DeLand Historic Downtown in DeLand, for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed. All three hotels include fitness centers, pools and complimentary Wi-Fi. The acquisition brings MCR’s Florida portfolio to 13 hotels.