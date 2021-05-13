MCRE, Taconic Capital Buy Downtown Boston Office Building for $23M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The new ownership of 11 Avenue de Lafayette in Boston will implement a capital improvement program.

BOSTON — A joint venture between owner-operator MC Real Estate Partners LLC (MCRE) and an affiliate of New York City-based Taconic Capital Partners LP has acquired 11 Avenue de Lafayette, a 57,000-square-foot office building in downtown Boston. Scott Dragos and Tim Mulhall of CBRE represented the seller, nonprofit educational travel organization Elderhostel, in the transaction. As part of the deal, Elderhostel will now occupy a full floor of the five-story building via a sale-leaseback. The remaining 40,000 square feet of space is available for lease.