Phase IID of Westhaven Park is slated for completion in September 2024.
McShane, Ashlaur Break Ground on 96-Unit Mixed-Income Development in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — McShane Construction Co. and its joint venture partner Ashlaur Construction have broken ground on Phase IID of Westhaven Park. Located on Chicago’s Near West Side, the 12-story development will include 96 mixed-income apartment units along with ground-floor retail space. Of the total unit count, 66 percent will be designated as affordable, and 34 percent will be market rate. Amenities will include a fitness center, community room and rooftop terrace. LBBA is the project architect, while Brinshore Development and The Michaels Organization are the developers. Completion is slated for September 2024. McShane built a 113-unit condominium building during the first phase of Westhaven Park in 2006.

