McShane, Ashlaur Complete 76-Unit Affordable Housing Building for Visually Impaired Residents in Chicago

CHICAGO — A joint venture between McShane Construction Co. and Ashlaur Construction has completed The Foglia Residences in Chicago. Brinshore Development and The Chicago Lighthouse developed the 76-unit affordable housing building for residents who are blind, visually impaired, disabled and veterans. The development marks the first Low-Income Housing Tax Credit building in the nation for the blind community, according to McShane.

Situated on a site adjacent to The Chicago Lighthouse’s center in the Illinois Medical District, the podium-style building features nine stories with three levels of parking, six levels of units and first-floor retail space. Units are offered in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Income restrictions were not provided. Amenities include a fitness center, community room, fourth-floor rooftop terrace, dog run and playground. The common areas offer contrasting colors, lit braille unit signage, handrails, braille wallpaper, braille numbering on mailboxes, contrasting flooring in front of unit doors and elevators with audible signals. LBBA was the architect.